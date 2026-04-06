GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Syria: Two arrested over attack on UAE embassy

Any attack on diplomatic missions constitutes a red line: Ministry

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Syria: Two arrested over attack on UAE embassy
Supplied

Security units affiliated with the Syrian Ministry of Interior have arrested two suspects, identified as “M.S.” and “Sh.A.”, whose involvement in the attack on the UAE Embassy premises has been confirmed.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the ministry said it had immediately initiated the necessary legal measures against the accused in accordance with established procedures.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The ministry stressed that any attack on diplomatic missions constitutes a red line that will not be tolerated, affirming its continued vigilance and firm commitment to protecting such missions and ensuring full respect for diplomatic norms.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Huge blaze at Bahrain fuel tanks after attack

Huge blaze at Bahrain fuel tanks after attack

1m read
A picture taken on February 16, 2026, shows the skyline of the Bahraini capital Manama at night.

Bahrain: 1 dead, 8 injured as Iran hits Manama

1m read
Suspect allegedly imported equipment and promoted services online.

Man arrested in Sharjah over illegal cosmetic services

1m read
Swift action enabled officers to locate the car and arrest the suspect in record time

Dubai Police foil car theft in minutes

1m read