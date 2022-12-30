Beirut: An attack in eastern Syria killed 12 oil field workers, a war monitor said on Friday, a day after Syrian Kurdish-led forces announced an offensive against jihadists.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which draws on extensive sources inside Syria, gave the toll of a dozen dead in the assault near an oil field west of Deir Ezzor.

It blamed cells linked to the Daesh group (IS). The jihadists have previously carried out attacks in the area, and a similar deadly assault took place last year.

Syria’s state news agency SANA gave a toll of 10 dead in the “terrorist attack that targeted three buses transporting workers” from Al Taim oil field, which is under Syrian government control.

Despite the defeat of its “caliphate” in Syria by US-backed Kurdish forces nearly four years ago, Daesh continues to claim attacks in Syria and across the border in Iraq.

“The attack began with explosive devices that went off as the buses drove by, and then the group’s militants shot at them,” Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

On Thursday the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they had begun an offensive against Daesh, following a recent jihadist assault on a prison in Raqa, northwest of the attack on the bus.

The SDF, which regularly launches operations against the jihadists, said its latest offensive aimed to eliminate Daesh from areas that had been “the source of the recent terrorist attacks”.

It said it was carrying out the operation alongside a US-backed anti-Daesh coalition, although the international force did not immediately confirm its participation.

In addition to the thwarted Raqa prison attack, SDF said Daesh fighters had recently carried out eight assaults in the Deir Ezzor area, Hasakeh and the Al Hol camp for displaced people, which houses family members of Daesh militants.

The SDF on Friday said 52 Daesh “mercenaries and facilitators” had been arrested in residential areas during its newly launched operation.

Taking ‘advantage’

On Monday, the SDF said six Kurdish fighters were killed when Daesh attacked a security complex in Raqa, the jihadists’ former de facto capital in Syria, in a bid to free imprisoned militants.

Referring to recent Turkish airstrikes on Kurdish forces in northeast Syria, the SDF said Daesh was trying to “take advantage” of the situation.

Turkey backs rebels in Syria’s northern border zone, but opposes Syria’s Kurds, which it sees as inextricably linked to Kurdish “terrorists” at home.

After Daesh seized vast areas of Iraq and Syria in 2014 it ruled with brutality until local forces backed by the US-led coalition defeated them, first in Iraq in late 2017.

More than a year later the SDF, which spearheaded the fight against Daesh in Syria, drove the group from Baghuz, its last stronghold there.

Daesh said Monday’s attack on Raqa aimed to avenge “Muslim prisoners” and female relatives of jihadists in Al Hol camp.

Pro-Iranian militias also have significant influence in the Syria-Iraq border region near where the latest attack took place.

The Observatory blamed “a base of pro-Iranian militias” for a November 17 rocket strike which targeted the US-led coalition’s Green Village base, roughly 50 kilometres from the bus attack.

Green Village is in Syria’s largest oil field, Al Omar. There were no reported injuries in that incident.

In January jihadists killed nine Syrian soldiers and allied militiamen near oil installations on the edge of Deir Ezzor, the Observatory said at the time.

That was about a month after an attack on a bus carrying oil workers reportedly killed at least 10.

On Wednesday defence ministers from Russia, Turkey and Syria met in Moscow for their first such talks since the Syrian conflict started, the Russian defence ministry said.