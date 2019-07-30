People take part in a protest in Khartoum, Sudan on July 18 (FILE). Image Credit: AP

Khartoum: Sudanese protest leaders cancelled planned talks with the country’s ruling generals on Tuesday as they visited a town where five teenaged protesters were shot dead.

Sudan’s military ruler condemned the killing of the schoolchildren in the central town of Al Obeid on Monday as the United Nations called for an investigation into what protesers said was a “massacre”.

Demonstrators accused feared paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces of shooting dead the teenagers at a rally against shortages of bread and fuel.

The killings came as protest leaders were to hold talks with generals on Tuesday on the remaining aspects of installing civilian rule after the two sides inked a power-sharing deal earlier this month.

But two protest leaders who are members of the protest movement’s negotiating team said the dialogue would not take place as planned.

“There will be no negotiations today as we are still in Al Obeid,” Taha Osman, a negotiator from the protest movement told AFP by telephone from the town.

“There will be no negotiation today with the Transitional Military Council as our negotiating team is still in Al Obeid and will return only tonight,” another negotiator Satea Al Haj said.

Burhan condemned the killings.