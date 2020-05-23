He has also been indicted by the ICC for alleged crimes against humanity in Darfur

Sudan has confiscated assets valued at $4 billion from former President Omar Al Bashir, his family members and associates, the country's anti-corruption body said.

"Our initial estimates of the value of the assets, shares in different companies and buildings we have confiscated is $3.5 billion to $4 billion," Salah Manaa, a spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption and Regime Dismantling Committee, said in response to questions. The body was set up late last year.