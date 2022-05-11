Dubai: Tunisian authorities have arrested a man who claimed to be a “spiritual healer” on charges of raping hundreds of women after deceiving them about his 'magic' abilities to cure them from psychological problems.
The arrest came after a television report was aired on Monday, in which he confessed to raping hundreds of women by deceiving them he could cure them using spiritual techniques through sex sessions. The female reporter had posed as a potential client.
Judicial sources said the suspect, who posed as “spiritual healer”, was arrested on Tuesday after the report was broadcast. In that, he confessed he had deceived hundreds of women by tricking them into believing he could cure them by having sex with them.
In the report aired on Monday, the suspect who claims to have 'black magic' abilities told a female reporter that he 'cured' 800 to 900 women through 'sex sessions'.
"We will have sex together tonight and you will definitely be cured,” he told the female reporter, who managed to record with him after posing as a client seeking his spiritual abilities to get cured.
The suspect said he gave each client a certain number of sessions to cure their ailments. He recommended the journalist, who claimed to have problems, spend 14 'sex sessions' with him for 210 dinars (Dh252).
Fatima Bukataia, a spokeswoman for the Ariana Court, said the man arrested on Tuesday was under investigation before the report was published due to his suspicious activities on social media. The man called himself “Bulga Kahuli” on his Facebook page to attract his victims, all women.
One of his victims, a 25-year-old student, said during the show that she had been sexually exploited by the suspect for three years.