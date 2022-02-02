Dubai: A sorcerer in Jordan has been sentenced to six months in jail and fined JD2OO (Dh1,000) for stealing gold worth JD4,000 (Dh20,000) from a client he was visiting, local media reported.
According to sources, the accused sorcerer has a page on Facebook, where he advertises that he is able to annul all kinds of black magic. Upon seeing his page, the victim contacted the sorcerer saying that he suspected his house was under a magic spell. The former said he will visit the man at his house to break the magic with guaranteed results.
As agreed over the phone, the magician visited the victim’s house and told him that there was gold buried in the garden of his house. Excited to hear that, the man requested the sorcerer to help him dig up the gold. The latter told him to bring all the gold he had in the house, adding that he would be able to extract the gold buried in the garden.
The victim immediately brought all the gold that his wife had and went with the magician to the garden.
The sorcerer asked the man to give him his phone in addition to the gold and asked him to close his eyes, turn his back and read Surat Al Ikhlas from the Holy Quran 10 times and to open his eyes afterwards. The victim did as he was told. When he opened his eyes, there was no one in the garden.
It turned out the sorcerer had stolen the gold worth JD4,000 as well as the mobile phone and fled. The victim immediately reported the case to the police, who launched a probe.
The sorcerer was arrested and referred to the court, which sentenced him to six months in jail and a fine of JD 200. He was also ordered to return the gold and phone.