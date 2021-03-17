Dubai: Jordan’s State Security Court on Wednesday sentenced six men to death by hanging for brutally assaulting a 16-year-old boy in Zarqa in October, local media reported. One of the six was sentenced in absentia.
The verdict was announced during a public court session where 17 defendants were being tried for their involvement in the horrific crime in which the boy was beaten up, and had his hands chopped and an eye gouged out.
One defendant was handed out a 15-year jail term, one was sentences to 10 years, two others to one year each, while seven others were acquitted.
Following the crime, the boy, Salah, underwent multiple surgeries on his eyes and arms. A total of 50 witnesses provided testimonies for the prosecution and defence of the case.
The brutal crime caused nationwide outrage, with calls by social media users and rights activists demanding the severest punishment against the perpetrators.