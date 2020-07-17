Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, affirmed yesterday the necessity of countering interventions in Arab countries, as Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi said his country will not stand idle in the face of any direct threat to Egyptian and Libyan security.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two ministers discussed, during a telephone conversation, “areas of bilateral cooperation and discussion of the most important issues of mutual interest”, and stressed “solidarity and mutual support between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in facing everything that threatens their security and stability and the challenges they face.”

“The two ministers stressed that the enormous challenges facing the region do indeed require more coordination between the two brotherly countries, especially in the face of threats resulting from foreign presence and interference in the affairs of a number of sister Arab countries,” the statement said.

The two sides also stressed the importance of reaching a comprehensive settlement to the Libyan crisis that preserves the unity and territorial integrity of Libya, and paves the way for the return of security and stability.” They also expressed their rejection of external interventions that contribute to the spread of armed militias, and the need to firmly address the transfer of foreign fighters, in a manner that supports the efforts of the political settlement, according to the Cairo Declaration and within the framework of the goals of the “Berlin Agreement”.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the foreign ministers reviewed the positions of the two countries regarding the most important developments in the regional scene, especially with regard to developments in the Palestinian issue and the situations in Yemen and Syria.

The two ministers agreed on the necessity of continuing consultations regarding the current crises, in a way that contributes to achieving security and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi told Libyan tribal leaders Thursday Egypt will not stand idle in the face of any direct threat to Egyptian and Libyan security.

Tribal leaders, who flew in from Libya’s Benghazi, told Al Sisi at a meeting in Cairo that they authorised him and the Egyptian army to intervene in their country “to protect Libyan sovereignty”, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

“Egypt will not stand idle in the face of any moves that pose a direct threat to the national security, not only the Egyptian and Libyan, but also the Arab, regional and international ones,” he added.

The meeting between Sisi and the tribal leaders took place a day after the Libyan parliament urged Cairo to intervene militarily in Libya’s civil war and ward off Turkey’s threat.