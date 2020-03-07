Dabirian was former commander of the Guards in Palmyra

In this file picture, members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) march during the annual military parade. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: A senior member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Farhad Dabirian, was “martyred” in Syria on Friday, Fars news agency reported, without giving details of how he died.

The agency, which is close to the Revolutionary Guards, described Dabirian as a “defender of Sayida Zainab shrine,” the holy Shiite Muslim site south of Damascus, and as a former commander of the Guards in Palmyra, the ancient city in central Syria.

The Guards and Shiite proxy groups from other countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq and Lebanon are fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar Al Assad’s military in the nine-year-old civil war.