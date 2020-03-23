Army carries out sterilisation campaign at public squares to stem spread of coronavirus

Cairo: A leading Egyptian officer died from the coronavirus as the army is engaged in a high-profile sterilisation campaign against the highly contagious coronavirus, state media reported Monday.

The army mourned the death of Maj.Gen. Khaled Shaltut who died Sunday after having contracted the virus during “his participation in acts combating the spread of the disease in the country,” the state Middle East News Agency said without further details.

The army units have carried out sterilisation and disinfection operations in Egypt’s public squares, streets and vital buildings as part of state efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Egypt has announced a total of 14 deaths due to the COVID-19 and 327 infection cases.