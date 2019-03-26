Israel seized Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Middle East War and annexed it in 1981

President Donald Trump holds up a signed proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019. Image Credit: AP

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia denounced US President Donald Trump's recognition of Israel's 1981 annexation of the occupied Golan Heights, a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency said early on Tuesday.

"Attempts to impose fait accompli do not change the facts," the statement said. It said the Golan Heights was an "occupied Syrian Arab land in accordance with the relevant international resolutions".

"It will have significant negative effects on the peace process in the Middle East and the security and stability of the region," it said.

Trump, with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looking over his shoulder during a visit to Washington, signed a proclamation on Monday officially granting US recognition of the occupied Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Middle East War and annexed it in 1981 in a move not recognised internationally.