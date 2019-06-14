Israelis say no-one hurt as building was empty

Occupied Jerusalem: A rocket fired from Gaza on Thursday hit an empty building in the Israeli border town of Sderot, without causing casualties, authorities said.

The Israeli army, which said air raid sirens had been triggered in the south of the country, said a “projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip towards the town of Sderot”, without giving further details.

The Israeli police confirmed no-one was wounded in the strike, saying the building was damaged after being hit “with full force”.

A student told Israeli media the rocket had hit the religious school he attends.

“The rocket fell two metres from where I was standing,” said Shalom Kahlon.

The incident came hours after Israeli warplanes bombed bunkers at a Hamas base in southern Gaza, causing no casualties, according to a Palestinian security source.

The strike came after Israeli air defences intercepted a previous rocket launched from Gaza, the first since hundreds were fired from the enclave in early May in a flare-up which killed 25 Palestinians and four Israelis.