Riyadh housing projects attract SAR 1.1 billion investment

Two residential developments will add townhouses with modern amenities in the capital
Riyadh: Riyadh’s growing residential property market is attracting fresh investment, with SAR 1.1 billion committed to housing developments aimed at meeting rising demand for modern family homes in the Saudi capital.
Reportage Saudi Arabia has announced the investment as part of its expansion in Riyadh, with two residential projects, Najd 6 and Najd 7, adding a combined 148 townhouses in the Al Arid district.
The developments will offer gated residential communities with private gardens, recreational facilities and smart home features, reflecting growing demand for family-oriented housing in the city.
The company said it is continuing construction and development activities across its portfolio, with a focus on completing projects and meeting commitments to homebuyers.
Najd 6, officially launched on October 24, 2026, will feature 75 fully finished townhouses spread across 7,480 square metres.
The development is designed to combine private living spaces with shared recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, padel and basketball courts, a gym, a social clubhouse, rooftop barbecue areas and an outdoor cinema.
Ayed Al-Juaid, Chairman of Reportage Saudi Arabia, said completing developments and delivering homes to customers remain central to the company’s expansion plans.
“The true strength of a real estate company is not measured by the number of projects it announces, but by its ability to transform promises into tangible achievements on the ground,” he said.
He added that the launch of Najd 6 and continued construction across the Najd developments demonstrate the company’s focus on progress, construction quality and customer commitments.
“Every project we develop represents more than residential units. These are future homes for families, and every home carries a responsibility and a trust we deeply value,” Al-Juaid said.
Engineer Eslam Hammam, Chief Executive Officer of Reportage Properties Group in Saudi Arabia, said the investment reflects the company’s confidence in the Kingdom’s long-term property market.
“Our SAR 1.1 billion investment in Riyadh reflects our unwavering confidence in the strength of the Saudi economy and the long-term potential of its real estate sector,” Hammam said.
“As we continue developing the Najd communities, we are moving forward with determination, stability, and even greater ambition.”
He said the company’s presence in Saudi Arabia represents a long-term commitment rather than a short-term expansion strategy.
Hammam also highlighted the group’s international operations, saying it has a presence in more than 25 countries, particularly across the Gulf region.
The company said the project aims to provide families with a residential environment that offers both privacy and opportunities for community activities.
Meanwhile, Najd 7, another development in the same district, will comprise 73 townhouses within a gated community. The company said groundbreaking work on Najd 7 marks another milestone in its construction programme.
The investment comes as Riyadh continues to expand its residential infrastructure under Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to improve housing availability, enhance quality of life and develop more sustainable urban communities.