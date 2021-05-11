Dubai: A Keralite woman, identified as Soumya Santhosh (32), has been reportedly killed in a rocket attack in Ashkelon, Israel. Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza, has been blamed for the attack.
The Times of Israel reported that Santhosh was a caretaker for an elderly lady in Israel, who was also among the victims of the attack. Soumya is survived by her husband and their child, regional media reports said on Tuesday.
Media reports also claimed that the pair couldn't make it safely to a rocket shelter despite an earlier alert.