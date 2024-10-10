JERUSALEM: The Palestinian Red Crescent said an Israeli air strike on a Gaza school killed at least 28 people Thursday, while the Israeli military reported it struck a Hamas command centre.
“Palestine Red Crescent teams responded to 28 fatalities and 54 injuries following the Israeli occupation army’s targeting of Rafida School,” the organisation said, referring to a school in Deir Al Balah.
Meanwhile, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said that at least 42,065 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants. This death toll does not include the school deaths.
The toll includes 55 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 97,886 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.