Palestinians question why regime soldiers were there in first place

Nablus, Occupied Territories - Israeli occupation troops exchanged fire with Palestinian security forces in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday in a rare shootout the Israeli regime’s army said was the result of mistaken identity.

The Palestinian governor of Nablus, Ebrahim Ramadan, said that two members of the Palestinian security forces were lightly wounded in the incident in the early hours of the morning adjacent to their headquarters.

He told reporters the Israelis said they came under fire first and then responded by shooting at the headquarters building, but questioned why they were there in the first place.

“Where is the headquarters? It is in central Nablus,” he said outside the facility, where a number of windows were shattered.

“What is the Israeli army doing in Nablus? What are they doing near the headquarters? There was no coordination on this matter,” he said.

“This is unacceptable.”

Under the Oslo peace accords between Israel and the Palestinians, Nablus, in the northern West Bank, is designated as being under full Palestinian security and administrative rule.