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RAF downs Iranian drone as UK escalates support for US operations against Iran — Araghchi issues stark warning

PM Starmer’s government expands earlier agreement limited to defensive operations

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Royal Air Force F-35 Lightning stealth fighter jets.
Royal Air Force F-35 Lightning stealth fighter jets.
MoD

The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed that a UK counter-drone unit has downed an Iranian drone. 

The ministry also issued an update late on Sunday (March 22) confirming RAF Typhoons and F-35s are conducting "defensive patrols" over Cyprus, Jordan, Qatar, and Bahrain. Force protection remains at its highest level as coordination with allies intensifies.

In a significant development amid the escalating US-Iran conflict, the UK has authorised the US to launch strikes from British military bases on Iranian missile sites threatening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. 

'Collective defence'

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s government expanded an earlier agreement limited to defensive operations, confirming on 20 March 2026 that bases including Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean and RAF Fairford can now support “collective self-defence” missions to degrade Iranian capabilities attacking vessels in the vital waterway.

The decision follows Iran’s disruption of the Strait — through which one-fifth of global oil once flowed — triggering economic fallout, higher energy prices, and retaliatory strikes. 

Iran recently fired ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, though both missed or were intercepted, prompting UK condemnation of Tehran’s “reckless” actions.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper that permitting base use constitutes “participation in aggression” and would be “recorded in the history of relations” between the nations. 

“Iran will exercise its inherent right to defend… sovereignty,” he stated, accusing Britain of endangering its own citizens.

Critics at home, including opposition parties, have demanded parliamentary scrutiny, warning of deeper entanglement in Trump-led operations.

Officials stress the UK seeks urgent de-escalation and a negotiated end to the crisis.

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