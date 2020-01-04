Cairo: Qatar Foreign Minister Mohammad Bin Abdul Rahman on Saturday travelled to Iran, a day after top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq.

In Tehran, Bin Abdul Rahman met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and discussed the region’s latest developments including the “recent events in Iraq,” Qatar’s official news agency QNA reported.

Both officials also discussed ways of de-escalation to “preserve the region’s collective security,” the agency added without details.

Qatar is an ally of Iran whose relations have recently soured with other Gulf countries over meddlesome acts.