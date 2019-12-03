A Syrian refugee says goodbye to a relative through a bus window that will take her home to Syria, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Beirut: Hundreds of Syrian refugees have headed home in the first batch to leave Lebanon since protests broke out in the small Arab country more than a month ago.

A refugee carries her luggage as she boards a bus to take her home to Syria in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday. Image Credit: AP

Since the early hours of Tuesday, scores of Syrians boarded buses in several locations in Lebanon before heading back to their hometowns in war-torn Syria.

Syrian refugees who will stay in Lebanon wave goodbye to their relatives in a bus that will take them home to Syria, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Hundreds of Syrian refugees have returned home in the first batch to leave Lebanon since protests broke out in the country more a month ago. Lebanon is hosting about 950,000 registered Syrian refugees according to the U.N. refugee agency. The government estimates the true number of Syrian refugees in the country at 1.5 million. Image Credit: AP

Vanessa Moya of the U.N. refugee agency known as UNHCR, said some 225 Syrian refugees were scheduled to head back to Syria, raising the number to about 27,000 refugees who have returned to Syria over the past two years.

A Syrian refugee waits next to her family's belongings to board a bus to take them home to Syria, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Hundreds of Syrian refugees have headed home in the first batch to leave Lebanon since protests broke out more than a month ago. Lebanon is hosting some 1 million Syrian refugees who fled their country after the war broke out eight years ago. Image Credit: AP

Thousands of Syrians have returned home from Lebanon since June 2018 as calm returns to parts of Syria. However, many others are too afraid to go back and live under the regime of President Bashar Al Assad which they were protesting against.

A Syrian refugee who will stay in Lebanon cries as she says goodbye to her relative who is boarding a bus to take her home to Syria, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Hundreds of Syrian refugees have headed home in the first batch to leave Lebanon since protests broke out more than a month ago. Lebanon is hosting some 1 million Syrian refugees who fled their country after the war broke out eight years ago. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Image Credit: AP

Lebanon is hosting some 1 million Syrian refugees who fled their country after the war broke out eight years ago.