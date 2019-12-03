Reason for explosion was not immediately clear

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Members of the Sudanese Civil Defence transport the bodies of victims of a fire at a tile manufacturing unit in an industrial zone in north Khartoum, on December 3, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Also in this package Sudan adopts law to dissolve Bashir party, ‘dismantle’ regime

Khartoum: A fire triggered by an explosion tore through a factory in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, killing 16 people and injuring dozens, doctors and witnesses said.

Sudan Civil Defence members put out a fire after an explosion. Image Credit: AFP

Thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky after the blaze broke out at a tile manufacturing unit in an industrial zone in north Khartoum.

Police cordoned off the entire area, an AFP correspondent reported from the scene.

Sudanese civil defence search for victims at the factory. Image Credit: AFP

A doctors committee linked to the country’s protest movement said at least 16 people were killed and more than 90 injured.

The casualties were taken to several hospitals in the capital, it said, urging off-duty doctors to help out.

State television reported “heavy losses of life and property”.

Sudanese Civil Defence transport the bodies of victims. Image Credit: AFP

“The explosion was loud. Several cars that were parked in the compound of the factory also caught fire,” an employee of an adjacent factory told AFP.