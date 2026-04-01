Philippines races to secure oil: Marcos orders direct talks with Iran as Hormuz risks deepen

1. Direct talks with Iran underway

Manila is moving to secure “neutral passage” status for its oil tankers.

2. Extreme import dependence

The Philippines relies on the Middle East for nearly all its crude oil.

3. Hormuz as a geopolitical choke point

Iran is using access to the strait as leverage, potentially including tolls and restrictions.

4. Race against time

With limited reserves and disrupted shipments, the government is scrambling to diversify supply sources.