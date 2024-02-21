Mofaz, Lucy and Dahab, when he fled his home in Al Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

“When things settled, I was able to secure a car to go and get the rest, but when I got back, I did not find any of them, they were lost. I went back a second time to look for them and found the house bombed,” said Abu Saman, 17.

He is one of the estimated 1.5 million Palestinians crammed into Rafah in southern Gaza, close to the boundary with Egypt, to escape from Israel’s military onslaught -- although Israel has said it was planning a ground offensive there too.

Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Saman is living in a sprawling tent camp in a beach area on the oustkirts of Rafah, along with family members and the three dogs, who follow him everywhere he goes. They are popular with camp children who take turns stroking them.

Abu Saman referred to the dogs as “my friends from another kind” and spoke about them as he would about people.

“He has been feeling so down because of the war,” he said of Mofaz, the largest of the three.

Finding enough food was a problem for dogs as well as humans, and Abu Saman said Lucy and Dahab had lost weight because they usually ate a special kind of dog food that was no longer available.

The future was uncertain for the teenager, his family and his beloved pets.