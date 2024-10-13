Beirut: UN peacekeepers in Lebanon said Israeli tanks broke through a gate to enter a Blue Helmet position in Lebanon Sunday, after blocking their movement the previous day.

"At around 4:30 am (0130 GMT), while peacekeepers were in shelters, two IDF (Israeli military) Merkava tanks destroyed the position's main gate and forcibly entered the position" in the Ramia area of southern Lebanon, the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission said.

"They requested multiple times that the base turn out its lights. The tanks left about 45 minutes later after UNIFIL protested through our liaison mechanism."

A little over two hours later, peacekeepers reported "the firing of several rounds 100 metres (yards) north, which emitted smoke".

"Despite putting on protective masks, 15 peacekeepers suffered effects, including skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions, after the smoke entered the camp," it said, adding they were receiving treatment.

On Saturday, Israeli soldiers "stopped a critical UNIFIL logistical movement near Mais al-Jabal, denying it passage", the force said, referring to an area in south Lebanon.

UNIFIL asked for explanations from the Israeli army over what it said were violations against their force.

"We have requested an explanation from the IDF from these shocking violations," UNIFIL said.

"For the fourth time in as many days, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel."

A UNIFIL spokesman told AFP on Saturday that the mission would stay in place despite five of its peacekeepers being wounded and damage to their facilities in the war between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

UNIFIL said Israeli tank fire on Thursday caused two Indonesian peacekeepers to fall off a watch tower in Naqura.

The following day it said explosions close to an observation tower in Naqura wounded two Sri Lankan Blue Helmets, while Israel said it had responded to an "immediate threat" near a UN peacekeeping position.