Dubai: A young Palestinian man died while he was in sujood prayer position (prostration) at a mosque in the village of Salfit in the West Bank city of Nablus, local media reported.
Thabit Assaf dropped dead while he was performing Friday prayers at the village mosque. Worshippers rushed to help him after he collapsed suddenly, thinking he just fainted. Assaf was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Social media users shared the man’s picture, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in peace and grant him a place in paradise, describing his death as a good end.