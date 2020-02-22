Occupied Jerusalem: A nine-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot in the face by Israeli police in a tense east occupied Jerusalem neighbourhood last week will not regain vision in his left eye despite surgery, a local community leader who is in touch with the family said Thursday.
Malik Eisa was hospitalised after being struck by a non-lethal munition on Saturday. Residents say he had just gotten off a school bus in the Issawiya neighbourhood when Israeli occupation troops opened fire.
Mohammed Abu Al Hummus, a community leader who has been regularly visiting the family at the hospital, said Eisa lost vision in the eye following surgeries on Wednesday. He said doctors will operate again in the coming days to try and preserve the eye itself.
Issawiya residents say police have been carrying out near-daily raids in their neighbourhood for several months that frequently ignite demonstrations and clashes. Issawiya is part of east Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 war along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, territories the Palestinians want for their future state.