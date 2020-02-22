Doctors will operate again in the coming days to try and preserve the eye itself

Malik Eisa, a nine-year-old Palestinian boy, lies on a bed as his father sleeps nearby and a relative stands above him, at Hadassa Ein Karem hospital in occupied Jerusalem on February 20 days after he was shot in the face by Israeli occupation police. Image Credit: AFP

Occupied Jerusalem: A nine-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot in the face by Israeli police in a tense east occupied Jerusalem neighbourhood last week will not regain vision in his left eye despite surgery, a local community leader who is in touch with the family said Thursday.

Malik Eisa was hospitalised after being struck by a non-lethal munition on Saturday. Residents say he had just gotten off a school bus in the Issawiya neighbourhood when Israeli occupation troops opened fire.

Mohammed Abu Al Hummus, a community leader who has been regularly visiting the family at the hospital, said Eisa lost vision in the eye following surgeries on Wednesday. He said doctors will operate again in the coming days to try and preserve the eye itself.