Dubai: A Palestinian man from Gaza has allegedly shot at 17 people, killing at least two of them, after learning about his wife going to the beach with her family without his knowledge, local media reported.
The killer’s 43-year-old father-in-law and the 13-year-old granddaughter were killed, according to the local police.
The wife had a tense relationship with her husband that drove her to move in with her parents. On the day of the crime, she reportedly went with her family to the beach without telling her husband.
Upon learning that the armed man went berserk and attacked his wife’s house, where he fired about 30 bullets, killing and injuring 17 people.
The victim’s relatives then attacked the killer’s family and burned their possessions.
In an effort to control the situation, the attacker’s family released a statement denouncing the act and disowning the murderer.
Police said they are still looking for the perpetrator as he fled the scene as soon as he committed the crime.