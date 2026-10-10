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Palestine elections postponed: Abbas cancels legislative vote

Palestinian elections rescheduled to 2027 after national consensus on challenges

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AFP
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Mahmoud Abbas announces new timeline for presidential and legislative polls
Mahmoud Abbas announces new timeline for presidential and legislative polls
AFP fil

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday decreed that presidential and legislative elections both be held on September 11, 2027, postponing the previously scheduled legislative polls, according to official Palestinian media.

The decree followed a decision by the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and consultations with Palestinian factions and political groups.

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"Abbas issued a presidential decree on Saturday calling for simultaneous presidential and legislative elections to be held on September 11, 2027," his office said in a statement published by the Wafa news agency.

According to Wafa, the consultations reached a national consensus that Israeli measures posed obstacles to holding elections as scheduled. They also highlighted the need to establish suitable political, security and on-the-ground conditions for free, fair and inclusive elections.

The legislative polls, which the international community has strongly advocated for, had been due to take place on November 28 this year, while a presidential vote had been expected in early 2027.

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IsraelPalestine

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