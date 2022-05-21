Dubai: An old Egyptian has died of a heart attack while having sex with his lover, Egyptian media reported.
Fearing a scandal, the woman and her daughter carried his body and dumped it next to the stairs of their building after taking all his belongings.
Acting on a tip off and suspecting a foul play, although the body had no signs of torture or abuse, the Egyptian police launched an investigation into his death. CCTV cameras showed the woman leaving the body with the help of her daughter.
When the police confronted the woman with the proof, she admitted to having an illicit affair with the old man and that he died of a heart attack while having sex with her. She said that she decided to get rid of the body without the knowledge of anyone fearing a scandal.
Police investigation also revealed that the old man frequented the woman's house.