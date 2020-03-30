Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: Reuters

Occupied Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his close aides have been placed under quarantine after a staffer within his office tested positive for COVID-19, a statement and Israeli media said.

"Before the epidemiological investigation was completed and to dispel any doubts, the prime minister decided that he and his close staff would be in confinement until (tests) were completed," said a statement from Netanyahu's office.