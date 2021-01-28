Cairo: Morocco is due later today to begin a mass vaccination against COVID-19 after receiving batches from two types of the jabs. King Mohammed VI will give the go-ahead to the inoculation that will be offered for free, the royal court said in a statement.
The vaccinations will be administered gradually to Moroccan citizens and foreign residents aged 17 and above, it added.
Morocco yesterday took delivery of 500,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, the second batch after the North African country had earlier received 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca jabs manufactured in India.
“After the Kingdom of Morocco received batches of the vaccine against COVID-19, our country has access to sufficient quantities to launch the national inoculation campaign under favourable circumstances,” the royal court said, according to the official Moroccan news agency.
Morocco so far has registered a tally of 468,383 virus cases and 8,207 related deaths.