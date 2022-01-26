Dubai: Moroccan judicial authorities have launched an extensive investigation into the alleged rape of 30 children inside a social centre dedicated to children, local media reported.
A number of children residing at the centre said they were sexually assaulted and raped by two workers. The two are believed to be foreign workers managing the centre.
According to Al Massa Newspaper, the security authorities have received orders from the Public Prosecution to investigate the crime, which sparked an uproar in the country, and have accordingly heard the testimonies of some victims aged 6 to 18.
The Moroccan Penal Code stipulates that raping a minor is punishable by a prison sentence of two to five years. The law also stipulates that acts of harassment or attempted harassment of every child shall be punished with a prison sentence of between two and five years.
The penalty is doubled if the harassment is combined with violence, with the offender possibly getting sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.