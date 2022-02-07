Dubai: An Iraqi man has shot dead his 23-year-old transgender brother for undergoing an operation to change his gender from male to female, local media reported.
The Dohuk Police in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, announced Doski Azad, a make-up artist, has been murdered in an ‘honour killing’ by his long-lost brother Chakdar Azad, soon after he began publishing his pictures on social media.
Dohuk Police said the victim’s body was found near the village of Babukhki. He had been promoting his transition on social media.
Police learned about Azad’s death three days later, after receiving a call from a man who identified himself as another brother of the victim.
No arrests have been made and the suspect fled the country, media reports confirmed.
Azad, who left home more than five years ago, had received multiple threats from his family because of his identity despite establishing his own life as a woman and working in a salon.
District director Brendar Doski said the Azad’s family are "happy" with the crime and informed police that they have killed their son and provided them with the location of the body, adding that police found the body upon arrival in the mentioned village.