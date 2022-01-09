Dubai: Baghdad recorded the fastest divorce case in the country this year after a groom divorced his bride during their wedding for playing a 'provocative' Syrian song, local media reported.
According to the National News Centre, the Syrian song (Mesaytara - which translates to 'I am dominant' or 'I will control you') by the Syrian singer Lamis Kan was the main reason behind the couple’s divorce at the wedding hall.
It was reported that the bride was dancing to the rhythm of 'Mesaytara', which the groom and his family considered a provocation, so the groom entered into an argument with his bride and ended up divorcing her.
This is not the first time this particular song has caused newlyweds to get divorced in the Middle East. Last year, a Jordanian man broke up with his bride during their wedding celebrations after she played this song.
The first part of the song goes:
'I am dominant; you will be ruled under my strict instructions;
'I will drive you crazy if you looked at other girls on the street;
'Yes, I’m dominant;
'You’re my piece of sugar;
'As long as you’re with me, you’ll walk under my command;
'I’m arrogant, I’m arrogant.'