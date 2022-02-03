Dubai: An old Jordanian man died while he was in sujood prayer position (prostration) at a mosque in Amman, local media reported.
Lawyer Tariq Al Rashq dropped dead while he was performing Fajr prayers at Al Haj Awwad Al Nuaimat Mosque in the Jordanian capital. A video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, captured the last moment of the man’s life. In the CCTV footage, the old man can be seen standing alone supplicating to Allah and then dropped dead in sujood position.
Prayers poured in on social media platforms after the video of lawyer Al Rashq went viral. Social media users shared the man’s picture, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in peace and grant him a place in paradise, describing his death as a good end.