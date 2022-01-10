Dubai: A 27-year-old Egyptian man reportedly died of electrocution while trying to save a cat that had entered an “electricity kiosk”.
According to media reports, the victim, identified as Bilal Aziz Radi, spotted a cat meowing repeatedly inside an electricity kiosk as if it was crying out for help and decided to save its life.
Although many bystanders warned him against entering the kiosk, he swung into action saying, “This is a poor animal. We will be asked by Allah why didn’t we help it”. However, he died while trying to save the cat.
The victim’s body was taken to the mortuary.
The tragic death of the man sparked a wave of sympathy across the country, with many people expressing their solidarity with the bereaved family.