Beirut: Lebanon’s next parliament will feature fragmented blocs including a smaller share of seats for Hezbollah and its allies, a more empowered pro-Saudi party and a surprise showing for reform-minded first-time MPs.

The tally is based on party announcements and Reuters breakdown of official results, but alliances may shift as parties form parliamentary blocs.

Here is a look at Lebanon’s next 128-member parliament, which is set to select top government posts and vote on key economic reforms to ease a fiscal crisis:

HEZBOLLAH, ALIGNED GROUPS AND INDIVIDUALS: 62; HEZBOLLAH 13 SEATS

Founded in 1982 by Iran and deemed a terrorist group by several countries, Hezbollah is Lebanon’s most powerful group thanks to a massive arsenal it has used against Israel. Hezbollah must maintain political support for its weapons.

The group scooped up one extra seat compared to 2018 though most of its allies, as shown below, lost.

THE AMAL MOVEMENT - 14 SEATS

The Shiite Amal Movement is led by Nabih Berri, parliament speaker since 1992. Founded in 1974, Amal is close to both Syria and Hezbollah. It too held on to its seats though allies lost.

HEZBOLLAH-ALIGNED PARTIES AND INDEPENDENTS - 17 SEATS

These include the Maronite Christian Marada, the Baath and Armenian Tashnag, as well as individual non-Shiite parliamentarians who are politically aligned with Hezbollah or do not express opposition to its weapons.

They suffered notable losses across sect and region but also benefited from the exit of Sunni leader Saad Hariri, scooping up eight who would not vote to strip Hezbollah of its arsenal.

Pro-Hezbollah Shiite parliamentarian Jamil Sayyed kept his seat and Christians not vocally opposed to Hezbollah also won.

THE FREE PATRIOTIC MOVEMENT (FPM) - 18 SEATS

The FPM, founded by Maronite Christian politician Michel Aoun, has been the largest Christian party in parliament since 2005. It aligned with Hezbollah the following year, granting the Shiite faction a powerful non-Muslim ally.

Aoun became president in 2016, largely due to Hezbollah’s backing.

The FPM maintained a sizable presence in parliament despite pessimistic projections because of its prominent government role in the years leading up to the crisis.

GROUPS THAT OPPOSE HEZBOLLAH ARMS - 37 SEATS; ANTI-HEZBOLLAH SUNNIS - 14 SEATS

Anti-Hezbollah Sunni representation took a hit this election following the withdrawal of Hariri and his Future Movement. The winners are splintered among ex-Future figures who struck out alone, independent Sunnis running on reform and others who may cooperate with Hezbollah.

Anti-Hezbollah Sunni wins include incumbent MP billionaire Fouad Makhzoumi in Beirut and former Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi in Tripoli.

LEBANESE FORCES (LF) - 18 SEATS

The Lebanese Forces, Hezbollah’s most significant Christian opponent, gained around five MPs in one of the poll’s biggest victories. It emerged from a wartime militia and is led by Maronite Christian politician Samir Geagea, who has never served in a government position.

THE KATAEB PARTY, allies - 5

The Kataeb, also known as the Phalange Party, is one of Lebanon’s oldest parties but has tried to re-brand as an alternative to the established elite. Its MPs resigned from parliament in protest after the Beirut port blast in 2020.

It won four seats and an ally in Beirut won a fifth.

OTHERS - 29 SEATS; REFORM-MINDED OPPOSITION - 13 seats

Powered by the 2019 protests and the financial collapse, 13 opposition MPs won across regional and sectarian lines, campaigning on reforms, transparency and accountability.

They include four women, and 12 are first-time lawmakers.

PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST PARTY (PSP) - 9 SEATS

Led by Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, the PSP has wavered on the issue of Hezbollah’s arms over the years and is now focused on Iran’s undue influence.

His party retained its seats.

OTHERS 7 Seats

A smattering of parliamentarians who are not card-carrying party members also won and could vote alongside varying blocs.