President, parliament speaker and resigned prime minister sat together under a canopy

Lebanese Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, Lebanon's President Michel Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri attend a military parade to mark the 76th anniversary of Lebanon's independence at the Ministry of Defense in Yarze, Lebanon November 22, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS

Beirut: Lebanon’s top politicians are attending a military parade on the country’s 76th Independence Day.

They appeared together Friday for the first time since the government resigned amid nationwide protests.

Lebanon’s president, parliament speaker and resigned prime minister sat together under a canopy at the Defense Ministry.

The traditional military parade in central Beirut has been called off as a protest camp still occupies the area, more than a month after anti-government demonstrations broke out.

The limited Independence Day display reflects the nation’s somber mood.

Lebanon is facing its most serious political and economic crises in years. A deadlock among the top leaders has failed to produce a government.