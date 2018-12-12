"If Hezbollah makes the big mistake of deciding in any way to strike at us or resist the (anti-tunnel) action we have undertaken, it will get hit with blows that it cannot even imagine." The U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, last week confirmed the presence of one tunnel near the Israeli town of Metulla. The force's head, Major General Stefano Del Col, said on Tuesday that a second one had been found while Israel's military said it had discovered a third.