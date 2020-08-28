Dubai: Two people were killed and several others injured in armed clashes between Sunni Arab tribes and supporters of Shiite parties in Khalde, south of Beirut, on Thursday evening.
According to the National News Agency, the two dead were a 14-year-old Lebanese boy and a Syrian man. Among the injured were three members of the same family, and others who were seriously wounded.
According to sources, a row erupted when Sunni Arab tribes prevented supporters of Shiite parties of Hezbollah and Amal from hanging banners of Ashura, a religious event that marks the anniversary death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).
The Lebanese army was deployed to contain the conflict, while the Khalde highway was closed and the traffic was diverted to the seaside road to ensure the safety of people travelling during the clashes.