Abu Dhabi: The head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, strongly attacked the authority and Hezbollah, saying the situation in Lebanon was caused by the Mar Mikhael Agreement between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement, when it was headed by General Michel Aoun, currently President of the Lebanese Republic, local media reported.
Geagea added: “Instead of Hezbollah falling within the confines of the state, the state entered more and more under Hezbollah. Every opportunity for the establishment of an actual state was destroyed, and relations between the Lebanese groups became tense .. and Lebanon fell into an unprecedented Arab and international isolation.”
also see
- Scenes of protests from the streets of Beirut in Lebanon
- Beirut Blast: A shattered Beirut leaves Lebanese asking if they have a future
- Legendary Lebanese singer Fairouz wears Elie Saab and dines with French president Emmanuel Macron
- Cartoons: From Lebanon to Sudan – political undercurrents
- Life at the top: Lebanon mountain club dodges economic crisis
Geagea defended the Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al Rahi, who some accused of dealing with Israel after he proposed the Lebanon neutrality initiative.
Geagea demanded Hezbollah hand over the decision of war and peace to the state, and to stop its blatant, unjustified interference in the affairs and concerns of more than one Arab country.
Geagea considered that the October 17 uprising changed the course of events and mentalities, but it will not bear fruit without a clear road map.