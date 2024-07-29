Dubai: Several airlines on Monday suspended flights to Beirut and some countries told their citizens to leave Lebanon as world powers sought to prevent Israel and Hezbollah’s conflict turning into a full-blown war after a rocket attack killed a dozen young people in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli ministers late on Sunday authorised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence chief to decide on the “manner and timing” of a response to the rocket strike, and which Israel and the US blamed on Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

“The State of Israel won’t and can’t let this go by. Our response will yet come, and it will be harsh,” Netanyahu said on Monday while visiting the site of the attack, the town of Majdal Shams.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib said a flurry of diplomatic activity has sought to contain the anticipated Israeli response.

The White House said on Monday it is “confident” that a wider war between Israel and Hezbollah can be avoided. “Nobody wants a broader war, and I’m confident that we’ll be able to avoid such an outcome,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a call with reporters.

Amid rising tensions, several airlines suspended flights to Beirut. Lufthansa, along with its subsidiaries Swiss International and Eurowings, Air France and Transavia will halt Beirut services until August 6, while Greece’s Aegean Airlines has cancelled some flights.

Leading UAE carriers, however, said that their operations to Beirut remain unaffected.

US, Italy and Germany called on its citizens in Lebanon to leave quickly.

'Limited but significant action'

Israeli news outlets reported the government was seeking a “limited but significant” action that would send a strong message to Hezbollah but not spiral out of control. So far, Israel’s military has not called up extra reservists or put the north of the country on an increased state of alert.

AFP quoting a source said Hezbollah has evacuated positions in south and east Lebanon.

“Hezbollah has evacuated some positions in the south and in the Bekaa valley that it thinks could be a target for Israel,” the source close to the group told AFP, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

“There must be a retaliation,” said Amos Yadlin, a retired air force general and former chief of military intelligence, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying. “But that doesn’t mean it has to take place when anticipated. There’s nothing wrong with keeping Hezbollah in a state of alert for days or even weeks.”

Hezbollah has a strong presence in east Lebanon’s Bekaa valley, which borders Syria, and in south Lebanon, where it has been launching near daily attacks on Israeli positions since October in support of ally Hamas.

The cross-border exchanges of fire have largely been limited to the border area, but Israel has repeatedly struck deep inside Lebanon, including overnight.

Hezbollah is also deployed in Syria, where for years it has been fighting in support of President Bashar Al Assad in his country’s civil war.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said pro-Iran groups and Hezbollah-affiliated militants have “evacuated their positions” south of the capital and in the Damascus countryside, as well as in parts of the Syrian-controlled Golan Heights, in anticipation of “potential Israeli airstrikes”.