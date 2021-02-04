Cairo: Lebanese authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 5 million Captagon drug pills into Saudi Arabia, local media said.
The haul was seized at Beirut port and three Lebanese nationals were arrested in connection to the attempt, the Saudi news website Sabq reported. Their accomplices are being hunted.
Customs officials at the Beirut port acted upon a tip off that the drugs had been hidden into tile-manufacturing tools, the report said.
Death penalty
The shipment was planned to head to Greece before ending up in the Saudi territory.
Earlier this week, Saudi customs authorities uncovered an attempt to smuggle more than 14 million Captagons hidden into a wood shipment at the King Abdulaziz port in the Eastern city of Dammam.
Drug offences are punishable by up to death in Saudi Arabia.