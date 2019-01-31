BEIRUT: Lebanon announced a government line-up on Thursday, ending an eight-month wait that had heightened fears of a major economic collapse.
The new cabinet, unveiled during a press conference at the presidential palace, includes 30 ministers from Lebanon's rival political clans.
Rival political groups have been locked in disagreement over the make-up of a new government since May, after the country's first parliamentary elections in nine years.
The breakthrough comes after rival factions worked out a compromise. The main pressure appeared to be Lebanon's deepening economic woes.
The country is dealing with soaring public debt of $84 billion, or 155 percent of the gross domestic product, and unemployment believed to be around 36 per cent.
Secretary General of the Council of Ministers Fouad Fleifel announced the new government, headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri late Thursday.