Cairo: A young Lebanese fatally stabbed his mother while she was performing prayers in a Beirut suburb, local media reported.
The man had allegedly stabbed his mother with a knife in the neck and the head in their house in the southern Chyah suburb of Beirut, Al Jadeed TV said. The 29-year-old man is believed to be psychologically disturbed.
He had inflicted seven stabs on the woman while she was offering the Dhur (noon) prayers and fled, some reports said.
The suspect was later overpowered by locals and handed over to police.
After arrest, he was seen in an online video muttering incomprehensibly.