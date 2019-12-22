Five ministers replaced while the information ministry is reinstated

For illustrative purposes only. This is a file picture of Egypt's cabinet line up in 2016. Image Credit: AFP

Also in this package Egypt swears in new cabinet

Cairo: The Egyptian parliament Sunday approved a government shake-up proposed by President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi, reinstating the Information Ministry.

Osama Heikal, the head of the parliament’s culture and media committee, has been named to head the Information Ministry that was scrapped in 2014.

Ministers of civil aviation, social solidarity, agriculture, industry and parliamentary affairs have been replaced in the cabinet reshuffle, state media said.

Ministers of the key ministries of defence, the interior and foreign affairs remain unchanged.

Ministries of tourism and antiquities have, meanwhile, been merged into one ministry to be headed by Khaled Al Anani, the antiquities minister in the outgoing government.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, appointed in the post in June 2018, is kept as the head of the new government.

The 53-year-old premier is also put in charge of investment and administrative reform.

Al Sissi is expected later Sunday to swear in the new ministers at the presidential palace in Cairo.