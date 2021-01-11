Dubai: Jordan will begin its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Wednesday after it received batches of Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccines.
Nathir Obeidat, Minister of Health, announced that doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine arrived in the Kingdom on Saturday, while Pfizer vials arriving today (Monday).
He said the Kingdom will receive vaccines through the World Health Organisation’s COVAX initiative, which seeks to provide an equitable vaccine distribution process across the world.
Globally and locally
The minister pointed out that the government has also reached agreements with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson to provide Jordan with quantities of the vaccines that it will produce as soon as it obtains permission for the emergency use globally and locally.
The ministry previously announced that over 140,000 Jordanians have signed up to be vaccinated. Priority will go to elderly people and frontline healthcare workers.
The vaccine will be free and optional.