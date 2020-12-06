Dubai: A Jordanian woman plunged to her death from the ninth floor of a residential building in Salmiya, Kuwait, Al Rai Arabic daily reported.
According to a security official at the Ministry of Interior, the woman fell to her death on Friday evening. The ministry’s operations room was alerted about the incident, and police patrols with forensic experts rushed to the scene to investigate the circumstances of the death.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Public Prosecution has ordered an investigation into the death. Preliminary investigations show it was a case of suicide.
Eyewitnesses said the woman’s body was torn apart after she landed on the ground. The victim allegedly worked as stewardess.