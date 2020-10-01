Dubai: Jordanian university student, Ahmed Al Shakhanbeh, who set himself on fire at Al Isra University campus last month, died on Wednesday, local media has reported.
Al Shakhabneh was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Farah Burns Department in Al Hussein Medical City, earlier last month, as he suffered 40 per cent burns.
The student poured kerosene on his body at the university campus due to university management’s refusal to postpone payment deadline.
The accident has triggered nationwide anger amid calls by social media users to hold the university’s administration accountable.
The Ministry of Higher Education had formed a committee to investigate the incident. In addition, the security services summoned the president of the university and listened to his statements before referring the case to the competent judicial authorities.