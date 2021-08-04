Dubai: A Jordanian man on Tuesday was executed by hanging for burning his wife to death, local media reported.
Earlier in July, the Court of Cassation upheld the verdict issued by the Grand Criminal Court, sentencing the husband to death by hanging for the premeditated murder of his wife in accordance with the Kingdom’s Penal Code.
In August 2020, the convict put a rubber tyre on the head of his Lebanese wife, poured diesel on her, setting her on fire and watched as she burnt to death. He then transported and abandoned the body in a different location.
The convict, a bus driver, confessed to committing the crime following a family dispute.
Sultan Al Shakhanbeh, Prosecutor of the Grand Criminal Court, along with a forensic medical team, carried out an investigation, inspecting both crime scenes — where the victim was burnt and where the body was found.
Local media reports said the convict contacted a close relative after killing his wife and told him about what happened. The relative, however, reported the crime immediately to the Madaba police department.