Dubai: A Jordanian man reportedly divorced his wife on social media for insisting to go to a musical concert of Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury.
According to media reports, the 30-year-old man was made to choose by his wife between divorce or going to Kfoury’s concert.
The husband is said to have tried to convince his wife about the reasons for his rejection, saying he could not afford a concert ticket. Yet, the wife allegedly refused to hear her man’s excuses and left her house to her father’s place, telling her husband that she would not come back unless her wish is fulfilled.
The man took to Facebook to divorce her, tagging all their shared friends. In his post, the angry man said: “To my wife, the mother of my children … instead of helping me manage our house and buy our children’s necessities, you want to go to Wael Kfoury’s concert, even if you have to borrow money. I no longer want you as my wife. You are divorced. Now you can go the party with your family.”
Over the past decade, Jordan has witnessed a spike in divorce rate. In 2016, it had the highest divorce rate in the Middle East, according to the Department of Statistics, with the number of divorces increasing to 21,969 in 2016 from 1,000 in 2011.